Ashland family works to keep convicted cop killer behind bars

ASHLAND - The Fox 8 I- Team has found a family fighting to keep a man convicted of killing a sheriff’s deputy, locked up. Ashland Sheriff Detective Sgt. Glenn Sturgill was shot and killed in the line of duty August 2, 1982. He was trying to arrest three alleged robbers when he was shot.

His son, who is now 40, says he never got the chance to know his father. “I don’t remember him saying I love you, I don’t remember any type of hug or emotion I don’t remember his voice,” said Tim Sturgill, the detective’s son. “I was only 3 when he died. “

Three males were arrested and convicted for his murder. One of the men, Carl Davis, is up for parole this September. Davis was convicted of conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, involuntary manslaughter, and escape.

“Glenn can’t come back, he can’t come home,” Sturgill’s widow, Becky, told Fox 8. “Davis has never shown remorse. I think he needs to stay in prison.” The family has started a petition to keep Davis in prison and they are hoping to collect hundreds of signatures that they can present to the parole board.

“Basically I always say I am representing Glenn,” Becky Sturgill said. “He died on his 30th birthday. He gave his life to protect others.” Tim Sturgill’s voice cracks as he talks about how his father’s death devastated his whole family.

“My sister she suffered her whole life she passed away at 42 , she suffered from depression her whole entire life,” Tim Sturgill said. Ashland County Sheriff Chief Deputy Carl Richert urges the community to sign the petition.

“He deserves to stay in prison,” Richert said. “Sgt. Sturgill was trying to protect the community. He gave his life for the community.”

If you are interested in learning more or want to sign the petition click here.