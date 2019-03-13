April the giraffe eats tacos while world waits for baby



HARPURSVILLE, New York – April the giraffe doesn’t care that the world is waiting for her to deliver.

The expectant mother has looked like labor is imminent for days, but she just isn’t ready yet.

Tuesday, April had some taco treats.

Staff at Animal Adventure Park says she has an increase appetite, much like human mothers might experience before labor.

She’s also extending her tail movements, which is a sign of impending labor.

Animal Adventure Park staff says her udder is full. Her teats have what they call “wax caps.”

Those are made by the body to clean out the milk ducts and preserve them.

We’re ready when you are, April!