Akron police search for women caught on camera using dead woman’s checks

Posted 11:47 am, March 13, 2019, by

AKRON, Ohio – Akron police have released surveillance video of two suspects caught on camera using stolen checks.

The checks belonged to a woman who died. They were stolen from her daughter, according to police.

Police say on January 13, the two opened an account at BJ’s Wholesale Club using the name of the deceased woman.

Police say they then used more of her checks to go shopping.

If you have any information, please contact Akron Police (330)375-2600; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677). You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

