Woman whose child brought marijuana gummies to school pleads not guilty to child endangerment charges

Shari Gould

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland woman whose son brought marijuana candy to school has pleaded not guilty to charges of child endangerment.

Shari Gould, 27, was arrested February 4 after her son took marijuana gummy bears to school.

Nine students were taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital.

The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services filed to remove the children from Gould’s custody.

