Weather warm-up: Spring preview on the way

So far, the first eleven days of March have been sharply colder: -8.1° (average between the highs and the lows):

A two-day warm-up will be a *Spring Preview* so-to-speak. Expanding upon that good news is that you won’t have to battle any rain besides a few spot showers late AM/midday Wednesday, but Thursday will be a different story.

Thursday will be the warmest day in almost 5 months! This warm-up is going to be short-lived as colder air sweeps it away and allows for a seasonable weekend (40s) into early next week.

*Two chances for rain this week

First chance: Wednesday late morning/midday

Second chance: Thursday late AM and again along the cold front with some embedded t-storms later in the evening.

Here is your 8-day forecast. Follow weather updates.