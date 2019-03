Verizon says it is working on an outage affecting texts Tuesday.

Major outages are being reported across the East Coast, including some people in Northeast Ohio.

The company has responded to several tweets across the country about the outage.

We have confirmed there is a texting outage on the east coast. Our technicians a fully aware we have a ton of customers that are being effected, and we're working non-stop to get this matter resolved as soon as possible. *IXR 1/3 — Verizon Wireless CS (@VZWSupport) March 12, 2019

They say “tons of customers” are affected and that they are working to restore service.

Click here for the current outage map.