Uniontown man pleads guilty to trying to rape 5-year-old girl

AKRON, Ohio– A Uniontown man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for trying to rape a 5-year-old girl.

Sage Smerk, 19, pleaded guilty to attempted rape, felonious assault and failure to comply.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said the incident involving Smerk and the young girl he was babysitting happened in October.

He also left the girl home alone and led officers on a chase when they tried to pull him over. During the pursuit, Smerk fired an air pistol out the window and ran several intersections, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Smerk will be designated as tier III sex offender and will have to register with the local sheriff every 90 days for the rest of his life once he’s released from prison.