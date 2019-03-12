School closings and delays

The great chip debate: Ranking of popular snacks goes viral

Posted 5:46 am, March 12, 2019, by

When actor and comedian Kevin Fredericks posted a video of he and some buddies ranking a variety pack of Frito-Lays chips, he probably had no idea the debate he would launch.

He asked people to rank Lays, Doritos, Cheetos, Fritos, BBQ Lays, and Cool Ranch Doritos from best to worst.

His video was retweeted more than 18,000 times.

Everybody has an opinion on the correct ranking.

Actor Chris Evans tweeted his list and ranked Cool Ranch Doritos as the best chip.

“Tonight Show” band leader Questlove also chose Cool Ranch Doritos.

The actress who played Topanga on “Boy Meet World,” Danielle Fishel, chose regular Doritos as her top chip.

Gossip website founder Perez Hilton chose Fritos.

