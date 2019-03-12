Texting while driving now primary offense in Bay Village

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio– The Bay Village Police Department is reminding residents of a recent law change.

On March 4, council amended a city ordinance to make texting while driving a primary offense.

Police said that means if an officer witnesses a person texting while driving, they can be pulled over and cited when no other violations occurred.

It is a minor misdemeanor offense.

Ohio law prohibits operating a vehicle while using an electronic device statewide, but it cannot be the sole purpose of a traffic stop.

