Study blames working moms for obesity epidemic

In a study that involved 20,000 families, researchers from the University College London in the UK found a link between overweight children and having a working mother.

Lead researcher Emla Fitzsimons found that children with employed mothers were more likely to have a higher BMI (body mass index) compared with kids with stay-at-home moms.

The study shows a father’s employment has no impact on the weight of the children.

Researchers found that children with working mothers are 29 percent less likely to eat regular breakfast.

Missing the first meal of the day often leads to snacking and unhealthy choices.

Kids with working mothers were also more sedentary, spending more than 3 hours a day in front of the television.