Stark County Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman’s body found in woods

Posted 10:32 pm, March 12, 2019, by

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a woman was found in a wooded area.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, on March 12 at around 2 p.m., deputies were called to Columbus Road NE in Plain Township.

They located a body which was later identified as 38-year-old Cassandra Kay Barker of Louisville, the sheriff’s office said.

A cause of death is not yet known.

Anyone who may have information is asked to please contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, at 330-430-3800.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.