Stark County Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman’s body found in woods

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a woman was found in a wooded area.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, on March 12 at around 2 p.m., deputies were called to Columbus Road NE in Plain Township.

They located a body which was later identified as 38-year-old Cassandra Kay Barker of Louisville, the sheriff’s office said.

A cause of death is not yet known.

Anyone who may have information is asked to please contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, at 330-430-3800.