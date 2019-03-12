× Springfield Township man arrested for rape of 7-year-old; detectives looking for possible other victims

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Officers from the Springfield Township Police Department arrested and charged 48-year-old Keith Morris of Shadybrook Drive with one count of rape involving a child.

According to a press release, the 7-year-old victim’s parents noticed signs of physical sexual abuse.

Morris is a family friend of the victim.

He was questioned by detectives and admitted to the allegations, according to police.

He is in the Summit County Jail on $1 million dollars bond.

Detectives are investigating the possibility of other victims.

If you have any information, contact Springfield Township Police at (330) 784-1609.