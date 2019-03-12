Sprawling Spire Institute sports complex in Geneva now for sale

GENEVA, Ohio– Spire Institute, the massive sports complex located in Geneva, is now for sale.

Real estate company Colliers International made the announcement on Tuesday.

“The options and creative opportunities are boundless. With over $100 million invested since its debut in 2009, a savvy investment group could acquire the entire project for a tiny fraction of the replacement cost! Or, they could submit a proposal to acquire only a part of the property, perhaps the 100,000-square-foot office building or a portion of the excess land,” said Mark Abood, Senior Vice President and Principal with Colliers International, in a news release.

Spire Institute has an outdoor stadium that seats 20,000 people, an indoor track and field arena, an internationally-recognized aquatics center, and 207,000 square feet of basketball and volleyball courts. There is also commercial office space, a banquet center and cafeteria.

Nearly 100 of the facility’s 175 acres are still available for development.

When asked about the motivation for the sale, ownership representative Ron Clutter issued this response:

“It’s like a relay race. We diligently ran the first few legs and now it is time to hand off the baton and watch and cheer our teammates on to victory! When we win, the whole community… The whole region wins. This has been our goal from inception. We are looking for that ‘anchor runner’!”

Spire Institute gained fame by hosting elite athletes and coaches. It most recently received notoriety when LaMelo Ball, younger brother of Lakers guard Lonzo Ball, opted to play there.

