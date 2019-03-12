Sons prank dad with giant billboard for birthday, prompt calls from around the world

LINWOOD, New Jersey — A man in New Jersey has received more than 15,000 messages and calls thanks to an elaborate prank put together by his sons.

Chris Ferry’s birthday is actually March 16. But he’s actually already receiving well wishes from complete strangers like ‘Nick’ who recently contacted wishing him a happy birthday. Ferry asked how the guy knew it was his birthday. Nick told him “I saw it on a billboard.”

Ferry’s face and phone number are both listed on the giant billboard as you drive the Black Horse Pike into Atlantic City toward the casinos. It says, “Wish my dad happy birthday, love your sons.”

“I’m getting things like my father’s birthday was the 16th, he passed four years ago, so I’m contacting you in memory of him,” said Ferry.

Ferry’s sons said they just wanted to wish him an extra special birthday. Mike and another Chris both live in Florida. They paid for the billboard, which they said was a continuation of a childhood prank they would play on their dad at restaurants.

“They would always tell the waiter or waitresses that it’s my birthday, even though it wasn’t,” said Ferry.

Mike said they thought local friends would get a kick out of the billboard, and they did. But so have others around the world.

“I’m going with it,” said Ferry. “I’m having a good time. Most of the messages have been … well two or three that were not nice.”

As far as if their dad will ever get them back?

“I would love to see him try,” said Mike Ferry. “I just want to say I love my dad. He always puts other people first, especially me and my brother.”

The billboard will stay up until April 6.