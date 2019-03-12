Some fire hydrants ‘out of service’ in Ravenna

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAVENNA, Ohio-- Water woes in the city of Ravenna are forcing many fire hydrants to be marked “out of service.”

FOX 8 spotted four affected hydrants on Page Street alone, but dozens more have the same labels throughout the city.

Resident Tony Palmsiano asks, “What would be the outcome if there was a fire here? How they gonna get water to the place?"

Last month, Ravenna firefighters battled smoke and flames at a four-story apartment building on W. Main St.

There were no injuries and the fire was put out quickly.

But on the back of many minds: what if?

Ravenna Fire Chief Geoffrey Cleveland says, “This one has 750 gallons. That one has 500 gallons and this one has 500 gallons also.”

Chief Cleveland adds, trucks with water tanks would have to be brought to homes near out-of-service hydrants in the event of a fire.

And, neighboring departments have also been put on standby.

While some hydrants are expected to be replaced this year, most will not because it’s aging water lines underground, not the hydrant itself, that is the root of the problem.

City engineer Patrick Jeffers adds, “In the past when a lot of these water lines were installed four inch water lines were pretty common to residential areas. And, more recently, guidelines, you really want to have a six inch.”

Jeffers says out of the city's 792 fire hydrants, 51 are currently out of service because of the outdated water lines.

