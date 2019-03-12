Self-serve bar Whistle and Keg to open in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND– Whistle and Keg will open its second location in Cleveland’s Gateway District on Thursday.

The self-serve bar is located on Huron Road, and features 50 taps of beer, cider, mead and more.

“Since first opening its doors in 2017, Whistle & Keg has developed a reputation as a unique, exciting, and outright fun bar that offers its customers an unsurpassed user experience,” the Youngstown-based bar said in a news release on Tuesday.

It’s a cashless, pay-by-the-ounce establishment. Patrons check in at the front desk with their ID and card, then use a RFID wristband to turn on the taps.

Whistle and Keg does not serve food, but it does have an open food policy so customers can bring their own snacks.