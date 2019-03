× Reports: Former Vikings DT Sheldon Richardson expected to sign with the Browns

CLEVELAND, Ohio – ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that former Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson will soon be wearing brown and orange.

Schefter says Richardson is signing a three-year deal with the Cleveland Browns when free agency opens Wednesday.

Former Vikings’ DT Sheldon Richardson intends to sign a three-year deal with the Cleveland Browns when free agency opens Wednesday, a source tells ESPN. Cleveland’s opening-day front four now expected to be DE Myles Garrett, DT Larry Ogunjobi, Richardson and DE Emmanuel Ogbah. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2019

According to NFL.com, The 28-year-old compiled 4.5 sacks last year, and has just 12 total QB takedowns in the past four seasons combined.