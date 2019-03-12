One more day in the 30s before a big warm-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The cool will persist for another day before we see a nice two-day break in the pattern.

Expanding upon that good news is that you won’t have to battle any rain until Wednesday PM and Thursday.

Thursday could be the warmest day in almost 5 months! This warm-up is going to be short-lived as colder air sweeps it away and allows for a seasonable weekend (40s) into early next week.

*Two chances for rain this week

First chance: PM Wednesday/night.

Second chance: Thursday along the cold front with some embedded t-storms later in the evening.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

More weather information here.