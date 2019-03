× Odell Beckham Jr. traded to Cleveland Browns: reports

CLEVELAND — Odell Beckham Jr. has reportedly been treated to the Cleveland Browns.

Both ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo report the three-time Pro-Bowler is coming to Cleveland.

Schefter says with the Browns getting Beckham, the Giants get a first-round pick, third-round pick and S Jabril Peppers.

Here are the trade terms: Giants recieve a first-round pick in 2019 (No. 17 overall), the Browns' second third-round pick this year and S Jabril Peppers, source tells ESPN. Browns get Odell Beckham Jr. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2019

Odell Beckham Jr. traded to Cleveland, as @MikeGarafolo reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2019

BREAKING: The #Browns have traded for #Giants WR Odell Beckham, sources say. The deal is done. I am not joking. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2019