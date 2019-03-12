No food delivery services allowed in local school district

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COPLEY, Ohio -- For a new generation of American consumers, food delivery services like Uber Eats, Grubhub and DoorDash are all the rage.

"Because we're lazy and we don't actually like to go the store and it saves a lot of time and I prefer to pay for delivery than pay for gas, honestly," said Tri-C student Rocky Nguyen.

The new notion of “food to go," has inspired some students and their parents to use services like Uber Eats to deliver their favorite lunch to school.

"Because I like Chipotle and I would prefer to eat that than what they have to offer at the cafeteria,” said Nguyen.

But after the parents of a couple of students at Copley Fairlawn Middle School used Uber Eats to send lunch to their children, the school alerted parents that such deliveries are not allowed.

"It's new enough that we don't have a board policy yet," said Copley Fairlawn Schools Superintendent Brian Poe. He told FOX 8 that he has no beef with Uber Eats, but the lunch deliveries violate an existing district policy that states unauthorized visitors are not allowed on school grounds. "Our concern is allowing unauthorized folks on property who are going to deliver a bag or a box. We take safety and security very seriously in our district, so we want to make sure that our students are safe at all times,” said Poe.

When FOX 8 asked Rocky Nguyen about the policy, she told us, "That's ludicrous, honestly, in my opinion because they're not coming on to do anything threatening, except deliver food."

The superintendent says the food delivery services also create an unnecessary distraction for the students and staff on the various campuses in the district.

Poe says administrators and support staff are already dealing with drop-offs of all kinds of items by parents, who are authorized to be on school grounds. Poe points out that every student in the district is guaranteed a lunch, even if they forget their brown bag. "So if we did have an emergency situation, where students didn't have a lunch, we will provide for them through our hot lunch program,” he said.