Marquese Chriss, Serge Ibaka suspended for fight during Cavs-Raptors game

CLEVELAND– Cavaliers forward Marquese Chriss was suspended for one game without pay for his involvement in a fight Monday night.

Chriss and Raptors forward Serge Ibaka were ejected late in the third quarter as Cleveland hosted Toronto. They were under Cleveland’s hoop when Ibaka fell.

When he got up, he shoved Chriss, grabbed his neck and threw a punch. Chriss punched back, then teammates separated them.

Ibaka was suspended for three games without pay because he instigated the altercation, the NBA said in a news release on Tuesday. The league also noted his history of fighting during games.

