Lorain police: Councilman Angel Arroyo arrested after crash, smelled of alcohol

LORAIN, Ohio– Lorain City Councilman Angel Arroyo is behind bars again after a crash Monday night.

Arroyo turned on East 28th Street from Pearl Avenue without stopping at the stop sign and hit another vehicle, the police report said. It happened shortly after 10 p.m.

Officers at the scene reported the 36-year-old had red, watery eyes. He appeared disoriented and smelled of alcoholic beverages, Lorain police said. He denied consuming alcohol and was not injured in the crash.

Arroyo was taken to the station, where he refused a breath test and was uncooperative, according to police. He was then taken to the Lorain County Jail.

The Ward 6 councilman was arrested on Jan. 14 on domestic violence charges. According to the police report, his wife told officers Arroyo pushed her and hit her in the ribs. He was allegedly extremely intoxicated. Police said he struggled with officers as they put him in handcuffs.

In 2017, Arroyo was arrested on disorderly conduct.

