Small plane crashes into house near Cincinnati

CINCINNATI– A plane crashed into a backyard in Hamilton County Tuesday afternoon.

Fire officials said the Piper Twin hit a remodeled extension of a house on Rollymeade Avenue in Madeira shortly after 3 p.m. It was on fire when emergency crews arrived.

Everyone in the home has been located, including two dogs. Officials would not release the number of people on board the plane, which seats up to six.

The plane was being used to take photos in the area and was en route to Cincinnati Municipal Lunken Airport.

Madeira is about 11 miles outside of Cincinnati.