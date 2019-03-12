I-Team: No alarms went off for Hopkins Airport security breach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered new records showing no alarms went off last month when a suspected drunk driver plowed through a fence and onto the airfield at Hopkins Airport.

And the new records show that no one at the airport even knew what had happened until nearly three hours later after a worker just happened to see the damage to the fence.

The I-Team has just obtained the airport operations log. It sheds new light on the seriousness of the security breach in the wee hours of February 3.

We reported earlier, a security guard called 911 for a driver crashed outside the I-X Center. But the airport operations log shows, for hours, no one at the airport tied that driver to a crash through the airport fence. That didn’t happen until a maintenance worker arriving for work spotted the damage and police looked back at security video.

The log shows “continuum indicated no alarms.”

And we’ve uncovered mystery surrounding how and where that driver got out of the secure area. The new records and multiple sources say there was no obvious fence damage where the vehicle exited. We’re told it appears the car drove through the fence a second time. But on the way out, the fence lifted as the car came through, and then the fence dropped back into place.

The Transportation Security Administration tells the I-Team the feds will look at all of this after getting a final report on it from the city. Yet, last month, Hopkins Airport Director Robert Kennedy told city council, "TSA has said we have lived up to our agreement, and we did take the appropriate steps. And there is no investigation at the airport."

However, TSA has said it credited the city for alerting the agency quickly about what happened. But again, any review of the overall incident has not been done.

In fact, the I-Team checked Tuesday with the TSA and the city, and there’s no indication the city has forwarded any final report to the feds, yet it is now more than a month after the incident.

The TSA has said the driver involved only spent about two minutes inside the secure area. But now we have new questions after finding no alarms went off, and no one knew a driver had gone through the fence for hours.

The airport director also told council last month, a committee has been formed to review security at Hopkins, but that committee’s work could take 16-18 months.

