NEW YORK CITY, New York – Radio shock jock Howard Stern announced Tuesday he’s releasing a new book.

It’s his first in more than 20 years.

For months @HowardStern has been teasing a secret project and today he revealed the big news — #HowardSternComesAgain, his first book in more than 20 years, is due out May 14, 2019! Preorder it now: https://t.co/VNKNs99PUl pic.twitter.com/3xMdLZA7bm — Stern Show (@sternshow) March 12, 2019

Stern is expected to reveal details about his time on America’s Got Talent and his marriage to his second wife, Beth Ostrosky.

The book will be available May 14.

Howard Stern has been with Sirius XM since 2004.