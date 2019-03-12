× Elyria High School student charged with assaulting school resource officer

ELYRIA, Ohio– An Elyria High School student is facing charges after police say she assaulted the school resource officer.

Jazmin Davis, 18, of Elyria, was charged with assault on an officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and criminal trespass.

According to the police report, the officer repeatedly asked Davis to leave the cafeteria at the end of the school day on Monday, but she refused. He even asked her friends to convince her to leave.

When told she could be arrested, Davis yelled obscenities at the officer, which caused a commotion among the students in the vestibule.

The officer told her she needed to go to the main office, but she tried to avoid the officer. The police report said he attempted to place her in handcuffs as she waved, “her arms wildly while screaming.”

During the struggle, David kicked the officer in groin and lower leg, the police report said.

“Davis screamed and violently jumped around the entire escort while trying to break free. Once in the office, Davis screamed and attempted to leave while refusing to calm down,” the report said.

The struggle drew a crowd of other students, who shouted at the officer and recorded cell phone video.

Davis was eventually taken to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office. Elyria High School suspended her and she faces possible expulsion.