Easy Irish-Italian Pot Pie

‘Easy Irish-Italian Pot Pie With Shredded Potato Bottom’

Featuring my ‘Crime In Italy Irish infused saucy topping available at Heinen’s and other stores, -on sale at Miles Market

Place frozen shredded hash browns in bottom of pie pan , toss in crumbled Italian sausage or links sliced thin, then bake high heat til browned & crispy.

while that’s baking, pour jar of my crime Italy sauce into saucepan, heat, add heavy cream & stir to thicken.

pour into pie pan over the potato sausage mix.

lay sheet of thawed puff pastry dough over top and trim off corners

couple pats butter on top & bake 385* 20 min or so

cool 10 min, cut into pie slices & serve

may use rotisserie cooked chicken shreds or vegetarian sausage crumbles instead of Italian sausage if desired.

 

