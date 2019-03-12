× Dog found with mouth taped shut adopted by sheriff’s office, becomes deputy

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities in Florida took a chance on a very special pup who was found with his mouth taped shut.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office adopted the dog named Chance, who was reportedly found wandering around a neighborhood with electrical tape around his mouth.

The pup, who is now Deputy Chance, is recovering nicely, is full of energy and has completed his initial assignments, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office wrote:

“Having been deputized last Thursday, eager to get his paws dirty, Deputy Chance sprang into action this weekend. Beginning with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the all-new Spinz Roller Skating Center on Andrea Lane in Fort Myers, Deputy Chance accompanied Sheriff Carmine Marceno and spent the early part of Saturday greeting friends in attendance. Bursting with energy, Deputy Chance continued on to yet another event. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Teen Driver Challenge was taking place in Lehigh Acres and Deputy Chance watched young drivers maneuver through obstacle courses and hone their driving skills. When asked to describe his first day on duty, Deputy Chance stated, “ruff.” “

Authorities are still looking for the person who taped Chance’s mouth shut. A reward has been offered in the case.

**You can follow updates on Chance on the sheriff’s office Facebook page**