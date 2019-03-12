Coats for Kids needs your help restocking its closet

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A warehouse fire on February 3 destroyed the home of Coats for Kids and all its donations.

Cleveland fire reported several warehouses caught fire in a gas leak.

Coats for Kids still doesn’t have a new home, so they don’t have anywhere to store coats.

That’s why they’re asking for monetary donations.

They’re partnering with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit that makes coats for kids in need.

According to Coats for Kids, the coats they buy through Operation Warm are high quality and the price per coat is significantly lower than coats sold in retail stores.

You can make a donation here.

If you want to donate a new or gently-used coat, click here for more.

Coats for Kids Cleveland was started in 1981.