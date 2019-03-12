Cleveland Browns’ Super Bowl odds just increased after Odell Beckham Jr. trade

CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 07: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the New York Giants reacts against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– You’re going to like this, Cleveland Browns fans.

The team’s Super Bowl odds just increased in Vegas after the huge trade bringing Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland. 

SuperBook USA reportedly bumped the Browns from 30/1 to 14/1 to win the Super Bowl. The team’s odds of winning the AFC? Those went up from 10/1 to 7/1.

We will just have to wait and see, but one thing is for sure: Browns fans are very excited to see OBJ coming to CLE.

