× Cleveland Browns’ Super Bowl odds just increased after Odell Beckham Jr. trade

CLEVELAND– You’re going to like this, Cleveland Browns fans.

The team’s Super Bowl odds just increased in Vegas after the huge trade bringing Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland.

SuperBook USA reportedly bumped the Browns from 30/1 to 14/1 to win the Super Bowl. The team’s odds of winning the AFC? Those went up from 10/1 to 7/1.

We will just have to wait and see, but one thing is for sure: Browns fans are very excited to see OBJ coming to CLE.

**Check out reaction, here**

**Read more on the trade, here**

The @SuperBookUSA just bumped the Browns from 30/1 to 14/1 to win the Super Bowl. From 10/1 to 7/1 to win the AFC. Money gonna be pooooooouuuuurrrring in. @DawgsByNature @FtblSickness @MockingTheDraft — David Fucillo (@davidfucillo) March 13, 2019

The #Browns traded for Odell Beckham Jr., and oddsmakers are adjusting Super Bowl 54 odds accordingly. Safe to say they’re gonna get hammered by Browns bettors. (via @superbookusa) https://t.co/zesoVyQr2v — David Fucillo (@davidfucillo) March 13, 2019