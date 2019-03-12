Cleveland Browns re-sign wide receiver Breshad Perriman

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman #19 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a touchdown in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio– Wide receiver Breshad Perriman is staying in Cleveland another year, league sources confirmed to FOX 8 News.

The former first-round draft pick signed a one-year, $4 million deal, according to NFL Networks’ Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Perriman played in 10 games with the Browns last season, recording 16 receptions for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

Perriman was selected by Baltimore with the 26th overall pick in 2015 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons with the Ravens.

