× Cleveland Browns re-sign wide receiver Breshad Perriman

BEREA, Ohio– Wide receiver Breshad Perriman is staying in Cleveland another year, league sources confirmed to FOX 8 News.

The former first-round draft pick signed a one-year, $4 million deal, according to NFL Networks’ Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Perriman played in 10 games with the Browns last season, recording 16 receptions for 340 yards and two touchdowns.

Perriman was selected by Baltimore with the 26th overall pick in 2015 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons with the Ravens.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here