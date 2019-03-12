Celebrate spring with a free cone from Dairy Queen

A great way to celebrate the return of spring.

Next Wednesday, March 20,  Dairy Queen is offering a free small vanilla soft-serve cone ( limit one per customer) at participating DQ locations across the U.S.

“We love that our tradition of Free Cone Day has become synonymous with the return of warmer weather and bringing people together,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at ADQ. “We know the start of the soft-serve season brings joy to our fans, and we can’t wait to help spread smiles.”
