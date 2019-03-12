× Car crash leads Ottawa County deputies to 20 pounds of pot

MARTIN, Ohio – The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist in a vehicle crash on Sunday just before midnight in Martin.

According to a press release, deputies smelled marijuana in the vehicle and suspected the driver was impaired.

Deputies searched the vehicle.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found nearly 20 pounds of marijuana, along with items commonly used for distribution.

Deputies arrested 34-year-old Hugo Luzania.

He faces multiple charges, including drug trafficking.

Clay Township Police Department also assisted at the scene.