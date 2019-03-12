× Browns ‘feeling good’ about chance to sign Earl Thomas: report

CLEVELAND — Could John Dorsey add free safety Earl Thomas to the mix defensively?

Jason La Canfora tweeted that the Browns are “feeling good about the chances to land” Thomas.

The 29-year-old would replace outgoing Jabrill Peppers. It would be an upgrade in that position if a deal would get done.

Of course, this all comes on the same night league sources confirmed to FOX 8 News that Odell Beckham Jr. is joining the Browns.

**Continuing coverage**

Browns feeling good about the chances to land Earl Thomas. Not sitting back at all. Then stack depth by taking best player available through the draft and get used yo hosting prime time games again. It's on in The Land — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 13, 2019