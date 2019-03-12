Browns ‘feeling good’ about chance to sign Earl Thomas: report

CLEVELAND — Could John Dorsey add free safety Earl Thomas to the mix defensively?

Jason La Canfora tweeted that the Browns are “feeling good about the chances to land” Thomas.

The 29-year-old would replace outgoing Jabrill Peppers. It would be an upgrade in that position if a deal would get done.

Of course, this all comes on the same night league sources confirmed to FOX 8 News that Odell Beckham Jr. is joining the Browns.

