CLEVELAND — Reaction is pouring in from all over Cleveland including from some Browns players after the team reportedly acquired star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants on Tuesday.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield shared a photo of him and OBJ on Instagram and then retweeted a photo and said, “movement.”

Jarvis Landry posted a drawing of Beckham on his Instagram page and said, ” #DAWGSGOTTAEAT”

**See more reaction, below; follow the latest, here**

Got a obj to do in the second half. #BeTheFight pic.twitter.com/KqGG5Y7yrB — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 13, 2019

Never thought I’d say this, but I love Twitter pic.twitter.com/PzVJHaPY4J — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) March 13, 2019

John Dorsey is officially a genius… — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) March 13, 2019