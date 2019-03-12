Akron police: Three used ATM skimmer, created counterfeit debit cards

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is working to identify three men it says used an ATM skimmer to create counterfeit debit cards.

The suspect placed the skimmer on an ATM on Feb. 6 then used fake cards to making withdraws from the victims’ accounts, Akron police said. They were spotted driving in the Cleveland area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron Police Detective Radca at 330-375-2464, the tip line at 330-375-2TIP, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED or Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-343-COPS. Calls can remain anonymous.