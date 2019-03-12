13 dogs killed in Toledo house fire

Posted 10:13 am, March 12, 2019, by

( Courtesy ABC13 tweet)

TOLEDO, Ohio — Fire officials say a house fire in Ohio has killed 13 dogs, including eight puppies.

Toledo fire officials say the blaze started in the home around 11:30 p.m. Monday. They say no people were in the home at the time of the fire.

Fire crews say the dogs died from smoke inhalation.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Battalion Chief Bryce Blair says the fire appeared to be accidental. He says a fire investigator was working to determine exactly what caused the blaze.

Google Map for coordinates 41.652805 by -83.537867.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.