13 dogs killed in Toledo house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio — Fire officials say a house fire in Ohio has killed 13 dogs, including eight puppies.

Toledo fire officials say the blaze started in the home around 11:30 p.m. Monday. They say no people were in the home at the time of the fire.

Fire crews say the dogs died from smoke inhalation.

Battalion Chief Bryce Blair says the fire appeared to be accidental. He says a fire investigator was working to determine exactly what caused the blaze.