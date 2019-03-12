13 dogs killed in Toledo house fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — Fire officials say a house fire in Ohio has killed 13 dogs, including eight puppies.
Toledo fire officials say the blaze started in the home around 11:30 p.m. Monday. They say no people were in the home at the time of the fire.
Fire crews say the dogs died from smoke inhalation.
BREAKING: Fire crews in Toledo are investigating an overnight house fire where they say 13 dogs were killed. https://t.co/GjxNiFaSc2
— WTVG 13abc (@13abc) March 12, 2019
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Battalion Chief Bryce Blair says the fire appeared to be accidental. He says a fire investigator was working to determine exactly what caused the blaze.
41.652805 -83.537867