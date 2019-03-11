Woman dies after rock thrown from Texas overpass crashes through windshield

TEMPLE, Texas — A woman was killed by a rock thrown from an overpass that crashed through the windshield of a family’s car.

Temple police came to Interstate 35 between exits 303 and 305 at 8:41 p.m. Saturday after the incident was reported, according to a news release.

Someone threw a large lock from a railroad track overpass and the rock went through the car’s windshield and hit 33-year-old Keila Ruby Flores, who was the front seat passenger in the car.

“An explosion just comes right through the window,” Flores’ boyfriend, Christopher Rodriguez, told KXII. “I don’t know what it was. I look over and I see Keila, and she is laying there unresponsive. I’m just shaking her, trying to wake her up, (but) she was unresponsive.”

Flores was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital where she died from her injuries on Sunday morning.

Rodriguez told KWTX he was driving the car while her three children were sitting in the back.

There is no suspect information.