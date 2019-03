CLEVELAND– Quicken Loans Arena will show off its new “South Neighborhood” during an event on Monday.

The public space is part of the Q’s two-year, $185 million renovation.

Chefs Jonathon Sawyer of Greenhouse Tavern and Karen Small of the Flying Fig will be joined by Brent Zimmerman, co-founder of Saucy Brew Works, to talk about their involvement in the project.

The “South Neighborhood” will debut to fans when the Cavs host the Raptors Monday night.

