Sunny and 40 Monday; warm up brings rain this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The sun will be out Monday, but we're not expecting temps to really warm up until later in the week.

Monday will mostly stay in the 30s and top out at 40.

Good news is that you won’t have to battle any rain until Wednesday night and Thursday – bad news is…we stay very cold until the middle of the week.

Wednesday will be warmer and is still the Pick Day of the Week!

This warm up is short lived, colder air will come back into place by the weekend and sticks around until the following Wednesday.

For you snow lovers: there is no significate snow coming this week.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

