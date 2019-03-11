Protest and vigil planned for Aniya Day-Garrett

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cleveland, Ohio – The work continues to get justice for four-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.

On March 7 a jury found Aniya’s mother, Sierra Day, 24, and boyfriend, Deonte Lewis, 27, guilty of abusing, neglecting and murdering the little girl who was found dead on March 11, 2018.

Day and Lewis were found guilty of aggravated murder and several other charges and are set to be sentenced later this month.

On the anniversary of Aniya’s death community groups will gather to protest the Cuyahoga County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) for not doing enough to remove Aniya from her mother’s care.

During the several-day long trial prosecutors showed the agency did not step in even after repeated reports of abuse by daycare workers, Aniya’s father, Mickhal Garrett and family members.

The attorney for the Garrett family says there was not enough follow-up or communication by DCFS to keep Aniya safe.

After Aniya’s death the state gave the department a scathing review, finding it had failed the little girl.

Children and Family Services has since hired more case workers, improved training, established better relationships with police and made staff performance review a priority.

The Justice for Aniya Foundation is holding a memorial vigil at 6pm on March 11 at 22705 Lakeshore Blvd, Euclid. Community activist groups are planning a protest at 4:30pm outside the Cuyahoga County Administration building.