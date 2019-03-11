Police ask for tips in Cleveland church break-in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect who broke into a church on Friday.

The man entered the Rockhill Baptist Church, located on Kinsman Road, by smashing through the drywall of a vacant, neighboring business, police said.

He stole a TV, laptop and saw, and disconnected the church's alarm system. According to the police report, several items were moved closer to the rear exit, suggesting the suspect intended to return.

Cleveland police released surveillance video of the crime on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5418.