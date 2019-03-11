Nelly, TLC, Flo Rida coming to Blossom this summer

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio –Some of your favorites are getting together to perform. Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida announced Monday they will be hitting the road together — and their tour includes a stop in Northeast Ohio.

According to a press release from Live Nation, the Billboard chart-topping performers will kick off a 21-city tour beginning in July.

They will be at Blossom Music Center on Thursday, August 15.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. on Live Nation’s website.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, March 12, at 12 p.m. local time until Thursday, March 14 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com

Check out the complete list of tour dates, below, for Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida:

Tue Jul 23 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Wed Jul 24 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Fri Jul 26 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Sat Jul 27 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tue Jul 30 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Wed Jul 31 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Thu Aug 01 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sat Aug 03 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Wed Aug 07 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Thu Aug 08 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion

Fri Aug 09 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sun Aug 11 Boston, MA The Xfinity Center

Thu Aug 15 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

Sat Aug 17 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sun Aug 18 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (Nelly and TLC only)

Tue Aug 20 Rogers, AR The Walmart AMP

Thu Aug 22 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater

Fri Aug 23 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Tue Aug 27 El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center

Fri Aug 30 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 31 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre