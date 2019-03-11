Man to be sentenced for shooting Amherst officer during standoff

LORAIN, Ohio– The man convicted of shooting an Amherst police officer will be sentenced at 11 a.m. on Monday.

A Lorain County jury found Martin Lynn Robinson, 40, guilty of attempted aggravated murder, as well as multiple counts of attempted murder and felonious assault.

Robinson, a former state corrections officer, was wanted on firearms charges and U.S. Marshals said he has a, “well-documents confrontational nature with local law enforcement.”

Authorities went to his house on Oliver Street in Sheffield Lake on May 31 to arrest him. As SWAT tried to enter the house, Robinson shot Patrolman Eugene Ptacek, a 17-year veteran of the police force, Marshals said.

Robinson barricaded himself inside his house. When he eventually surrendered, authorities found he had been shot in the leg and arm.

Ptacek spent two months in the hospital recovering from his injuries.

Continuing coverage of this story here