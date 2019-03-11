× Man dies after shots fired into house in Cleveland; Children unharmed

CLEVELAND– A man died following a shooting in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the area of East 93rd Street Parmalee Avenue at about 5 a.m. for multiple shots fired.

Inside the home, a 30-year-old man was bleeding on the living room floor, Cleveland police said. Officers gave him first aid and checked on the others, including five children.

The injured man was taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, where he died. No one else was hurt.

Investigators said they recovered large caliber casings on the sidewalk in front of the house.

No arrests have been made.

41.531830 -81.622753