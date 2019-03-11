Local dietitian shares ‘money saving meal’ ideas, plus one of her favorite ‘money saving’ recipes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- One of the most common things pediatric dietitian Lindsay Bailey hears from families at Akron Children Hospital is that eating healthy is 'too expensive'. Lindsay works with her clients to teach them ways to eat healthy without breaking the budget and she visited the Fox 8 studio to share not only her 'money saving' tips, but one of her favorite 'money saving recipes'. Click here to connect with pediatric dietitian Lindsay Bailey at Akron Children's Hospital.

Lindsay's Money Saving Pasta Dish

2-3 packets of salmon, drained

½ box Whole wheat pasta (any shape)

1 bag of fresh or frozen spinach

1 can of white white beans, drained and rinsed

3 Tbsp lemon juice

2 Tbsp olive oil

Season to taste- salt, pepper, garlic, crushed red pepper

Optional: 1 can of artichokes, drained, rinsed, and chopped

Directions: Cook pasta according to package instructions. Add salt to boiling pasta water prior to cooking in order to season the pasta. If using fresh spinach, add to the boiling pasta 1-2 minutes before straining to quickly cook the spinach. Drain in a colander and set aside. Tip: save a little of the remaining pasta water- this can be used to create a sauce for the pasta.

In the same pot used for cooking the pasta, heat on medium, add lemon juice, olive oil, pasta, spinach, artichokes, beans, and salmon. Toss all together and cook until all ingredients are warmed. Use pasta water to help create a sauce if pasta appears dry. Enjoy!