× Have you seen her? Endangered missing adult alert issued for Fairfield County woman

FAIRFIELD COUNTY-An endangered missing adult alert has been issued for a missing Fairfield County woman who has Dementia.

Marilyn Egginer, 64, left her home on Lithopolis Winchester Road in Canal Winchester, Ohio this morning around 5:15 a.m. and hasn’t been seen since.

Marilyn is 4’11” and weighs 95 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark coat and a white stocking-style hat.

Her vehicle is a 2005 white Chevrolet Malibu with OH plate number DMA8114.

Call 911 if you see her or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency.