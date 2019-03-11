Cool weather lasts another day then a two-day break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The cool weather will persist for another day before we see a nice two-day break in the pattern.

Here's a look at your overnight temperatures into early Tuesday:

You won’t have to battle any rain until Wednesday PM and Thursday.

*Two chances for rain this week:

First chance: PM Wednesday/night.

Second chance: Thursday along the cold front with some embedded t-storms later in the evening.

Thursday could be the warmest day in almost 5 months! This warm-up is going to be short-lived as colder air sweeps it away and allows for a seasonable weekend (40s) into early next week.

Here is your 8-day forecast: