Cleveland police look for missing endangered man

Posted 2:55 pm, March 11, 2019, by , Updated at 03:41PM, March 11, 2019

Leonard M. Dickey (Photo courtesy: Cleveland police)

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for assistance locating a missing 64-year-old man.

Leonard M. Dickey left his group home on East 118th Street on March 10 and did not return. He’s lived there 12 years and has never been reported missing, according to the police report.

Police said he has early dementia and does not have his medication.

Dickey is 5 foot 11 and weighs 160 pounds. He wears glasses and was wearing a blue and beige coat, black dress pants, and a blue knit shirt at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-5418 or 216-621-1234.

