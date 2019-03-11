Cleveland police investigate shooting, find victim in bed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting in the Glenville neighborhood.

Police responded to the 9200 block of Parmalee around 5:20 a.m. Monday.

According to police, they found a victim with several gunshot wounds in a bed inside the home.

The victim was transported to University Hospitals.

No word on their condition.

Neighbors tell FOX 8 crews at the scene they heard 15 to 20 gunshots.

The area around E 93rd St and Parmalee is closed off with crime scene tape.