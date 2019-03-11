School closings and delays

Cleveland police investigate shooting, find victim in bed

Posted 6:31 am, March 11, 2019, by , Updated at 06:39AM, March 11, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting in the Glenville neighborhood.

Police responded to the 9200 block of Parmalee around 5:20 a.m. Monday.

According to police, they found a victim with several gunshot wounds in a bed inside the home.

The victim was transported to University Hospitals.

No word on their condition.

Neighbors tell FOX 8 crews at the scene they heard 15 to 20 gunshots.

The area around E 93rd St and Parmalee is closed off with crime scene tape.

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.531830 by -81.622753.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.